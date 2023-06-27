SQL Server DBA at Sequel Support (Pty) Ltd

Job Title: Intermediate SQL Server Database Administrator (DBA)

Job Summary:We are seeking an experienced and skilled Intermediate SQL Server DBA to join our team. As an Intermediate SQL Server DBA, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, and maintenance of SQL Server databases. You will work closely with the development and infrastructure teams to ensure the performance, availability, and security of our database systems. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of SQL Server technologies, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and maintain SQL Server databases to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and scalability.

Perform regular database maintenance tasks, such as backups, restores, and index maintenance.

Monitor and optimize database performance by identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks, optimizing queries, and tuning database parameters.

Ensure high availability and disaster recovery of the SQL Server databases through appropriate backup and recovery strategies.

Implement and maintain database security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

Collaborate with the development team to design and implement efficient database schemas, stored procedures, and triggers.

Assist in the troubleshooting and resolution of database-related issues, including performance problems, data integrity issues, and connectivity errors.

Create and maintain documentation related to database design, configuration, and administration.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in SQL Server database administration.

Provide technical guidance and mentoring to junior members of the DBA team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

2 to 5 years of experience as a SQL Server DBA in a production environment.

Strong knowledge of SQL Server database administration, including installation, configuration, backup and recovery, performance tuning, and security.

Proficiency in SQL scripting and query optimization.

Experience with high availability solutions, such as database mirroring, log shipping, and AlwaysOn Availability Groups.

Familiarity with database monitoring and performance tuning tools.

Understanding of database security best practices and experience implementing security measures, such as role-based access control and encryption.

Solid understanding of database design principles and normalization.

Experience with SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is a plus.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with team members and stakeholders.

Note: This job specification is intended to outline the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this position. It is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and qualifications required.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Sql Server

SQL Server Integration Services

Analysis Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

SSIS

Log shipping

T-SQL Stored Procedures

SQL Server Database Administration

Database mirroring

SSAS

SSRS

Query optimization

Database Administration DBA

Database security

Database design (physical)

SSDT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a team of Senior SQL Server DBAs and developers whose mission is to provide advanced technical skills for the data platform. Our services include database administration, system integration, report writing and development of business intelligence systems.

