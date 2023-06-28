Analyst Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software application from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.

* To support Developer and stakeholder in scoping, progress and status.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

6 or more years’ of software development experience

* Minimum Java

* Spring/ Spring boot

* Java

* Maven or Gradle

* Git or SVN

* SOAP or REST

* JavaScript

* jQuery

* Ideal AWS

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Software Development or Information Technology

* n/a

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* Financial Services systems environment

* High-volume industry exposure

* System architecture principles (IT technologies and software architecture)

* Systems analysis and design

* Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agle delivery methods)

* Software development (typed and scripting coding languages)

* Designing and delivering scalable and resilient solutions

* Standards and governance, and best practices to simplify standards and governance processes with adherence

* AWS

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organizing and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

