Analyst Java Developer – Stellenbosch – up to R110k Per Month at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A second largest retail bank in South Africa based by customer base is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their development team.
Requirements:
- BSc degree or equivalent qualification
- SDLC
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- Testing experience
- 8 or more software development
- Java
- JavaScript
- 4 years of software design
- Agile
- Microservices
- Cloud solutions
- Maven/Gradle
- SOAP/REST
- jQuery
- Git/SVN
The reference Number for this position is MK56878 which is a permanent position in Stellenbosch offering up to R110k Per Month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
