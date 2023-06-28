Analyst Java Developer – Stellenbosch – up to R110k Per Month at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A second largest retail bank in South Africa based by customer base is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their development team.

If you want to be part of this team and work on dynamic project teams while pursuing your own career growth, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

BSc degree or equivalent qualification

SDLC

Spring

Spring Boot

Testing experience

8 or more software development

Java

JavaScript

4 years of software design

Agile

Microservices

Cloud solutions

Maven/Gradle

SOAP/REST

jQuery

Git/SVN

The reference Number for this position is MK56878 which is a permanent position in Stellenbosch offering up to R110k Per Month negotiable on experience and ability.

