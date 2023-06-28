Business Analyst

Our client is looking for an intermediate Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Somerset-West, Cape Town.

Requirements needed:

Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics or Information Systems.

Business Analysis DiplomaCertification is advantageous but not compulsory.

3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions.

Demonstrable experience in engaging with stakeholders to facilitate discussions and workshops to understand requirements.

The ability to perform formal presentations to diverse teams including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.

A solid understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, covering initiation, requirements management, and transitioning into the target operational environment.

Proficiency in the use of Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA. Experience in developing and applying UML models, preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or a similar tool, is required.

A background in Software testing/QA and knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

UML

Jira

SDLC

Confluence

Business Analysis

Excel

Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

