Our client is looking for an intermediate Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Somerset-West, Cape Town.
Requirements needed:
- Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics or Information Systems.
- Business Analysis DiplomaCertification is advantageous but not compulsory.
- 3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions.
- Demonstrable experience in engaging with stakeholders to facilitate discussions and workshops to understand requirements.
- The ability to perform formal presentations to diverse teams including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.
- A solid understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, covering initiation, requirements management, and transitioning into the target operational environment.
- Proficiency in the use of Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA. Experience in developing and applying UML models, preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or a similar tool, is required.
- A background in Software testing/QA and knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis is advantageous.
Should you be on the job market and interested in this opportunity, please email [Email Address Removed] with your CV.
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Jira
- SDLC
- Confluence
- Business Analysis
- Excel
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate