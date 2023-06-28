Business Analyst

Jun 28, 2023

Our client is looking for an intermediate Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Somerset-West, Cape Town.

Requirements needed:

  • Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics or Information Systems.
  • Business Analysis DiplomaCertification is advantageous but not compulsory.
  • 3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions.
  • Demonstrable experience in engaging with stakeholders to facilitate discussions and workshops to understand requirements.
  • The ability to perform formal presentations to diverse teams including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.
  • A solid understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, covering initiation, requirements management, and transitioning into the target operational environment.
  • Proficiency in the use of Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA. Experience in developing and applying UML models, preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or a similar tool, is required.
  • A background in Software testing/QA and knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis is advantageous.

Should you be on the job market and interested in this opportunity, please email [Email Address Removed] with your CV.

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Jira
  • SDLC
  • Confluence
  • Business Analysis
  • Excel
  • Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

