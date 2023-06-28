Business Analyst -Evdb_37 – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions by:

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Assist in business process design

Analyze data and produce reports

Minimum Requirements:

Solid experience building dashboards

Proven working experience in project management

3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)

SQL Database experience (optional)

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Ability to work under pressure

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures

Experience with Mining Systems

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

Exposure to Agile software development

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Process Mapping

Business Analysis

Data analysis

