Business Analyst -Evdb_37

A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions by:
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design
- Analyze data and produce reports
Minimum Requirements:
- Solid experience building dashboards
- Proven working experience in project management
- 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
- Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
- SQL Database experience (optional)
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Ability to work under pressure
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
- Experience with Mining Systems
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
- 2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
- Exposure to Agile software development
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Process Mapping
- Business Analysis
- Data analysis