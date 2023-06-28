Business Analyst -Evdb_37

Jun 28, 2023

A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions by:

  • Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

  • Stakeholder Mapping

  • Requirements Mapping

  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

  • Drafting use case diagrams

  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

  • Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

  • Assist in business process design

  • Analyze data and produce reports

Minimum Requirements:

  • Solid experience building dashboards

  • Proven working experience in project management

  • 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

  • Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)

  • SQL Database experience (optional)

  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures

  • Experience with Mining Systems

  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

  • 2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects

  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

  • Exposure to Agile software development

  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Analysis
  • Data analysis

