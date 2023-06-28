Business Analyst – Gauteng Olifantsfontein

Business Analyst

Olifantsfontein

Well established food manufacturer has a vacancy for the abovementioned who will be responsible for defining the business, system, and technical requirements of multiple projects by identifying and analysing problems.

The role requires professional engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders across the IT and Business departments to identify business processes and associated changes, and their impact on the organization.

The Business Analyst will also assist with technical system handover and documentation, as well as manage process change within the business.

This position will be specifically focused on the FMCG sector. Should you have any queries please contact Antoinette or Kaylin.

Responsibilities:

Identify and analyse business, system, and technical requirements for multiple projects through problem identification.

Engage professionally with stakeholders across IT and Business departments to define business processes and associated changes and assess their impact on the organization.

Assist with technical system handover and documentation, ensuring that all relevant stakeholders have the necessary information.

Manage process change within the business, including developing strategies to support change and overseeing the implementation of changes.

Analyse sales and market data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for growth.

Work with the sales and marketing teams to develop and implement strategies to increase product sales and market share.

Monitor and analyse consumer feedback and complaints, and work with the relevant departments to address any issues or concerns.

Collaborate with the supply chain team to optimize inventory levels and ensure product availability.

Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce costs in areas such as procurement, production, and distribution.

Conduct research and analysis on competitors and industry trends to identify potential threats and opportunities for the business.

Provide guidance and support to other departments on business processes and systems and identify opportunities for cross-functional collaboration and process improvement.

Provide regular progress updates to stakeholders, highlighting key issues and risks.

Requirements:

BSc Degree in Computer Science or BCom/ Industrial Engineer qualification (Equivalent experience).

Industrial Engineer (Preferred).

3 Years Experience in business analysis, process analysis.

SQL Expertise.

FMCG environment preferred.

