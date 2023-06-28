Business Analyst (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:



Establish and maintain positive relationships with stakeholders through effective communication and collaboration, ensuring timely availability of accurate information.

Gather and analyse data to understand business requirements, evaluate processes, and implement solutions.

Capture and manage requirements using various tools and methodologies, maintaining project documentation.

Support systems analysis, testing efforts, and user training.

Demonstrate advanced analytical skills, adaptability, and effective communication in a multidisciplinary team environment.

Exhibit strong self-management skills, resilience, and proactive problem-solving abilities.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Hold a tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics, or Information Systems.

Possess a Business Analysis Diploma/Certification, which is beneficial but not mandatory.

3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, preferably dealing with extensive enterprise software solutions.

Demonstrate a track record of effectively engaging stakeholders through facilitation of discussions and workshops to gather requirements.

Display proficiency in delivering formal presentations to diverse teams, including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.

Exhibit a strong comprehension of the SDLC and the pivotal role of a business analyst throughout various stages, encompassing initiation, requirements management, and transition to the target operational environment.

Possess adeptness in utilising Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA for efficient workflow.

Experience in developing and applying UML models, ideally employing Sparx Enterprise Architect or similar tools.

Beneficial to have a background in Software testing/QA and familiarity with Function Point Measurement/Analysis.

Job ID:

J104308

