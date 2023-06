Business Analyst Senior

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

This person will support the Business Analysts, business stakeholders and Delivery Manager and Lead

QUALIFICATION:

3 year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management,

FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business

1-2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification

IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)- Desirable

EXPERIENCE:

5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

5 years Business Process Management

3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing

5 Years People Management

5 Years Quality Management

5 years Conflict Management

5 Years Coaching & Mentoring

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

3-5 Years Aris Tool

5-10 years Business Analysis and Process Knowledge

3-5 years Resource Allocation

3-5 Years People Development & Motivation

3-5 Years Team Management Principles

5-10 Years Comprehensive Knowledge of Business Requirements

3-5 Years Client Business Processes (Business Retail)

Desired Skills:

Aris

Business Analyst

Retail

Coaching And Mentoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position