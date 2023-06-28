Business Analyst Senior – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Purpose

The purpose of the Business Analyst III role is to strategize and facilitate effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing cost-benefit analysis, suitable alternatives and recommendations. The role conducts market analyses, analysing both product lines and the overall profitability of the business while developing and monitoring data quality metrics, ensuring business data and reporting needs are met.

Experience

Qualifications Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).Business Analysis certification at Advanced level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar – (desired).

+6 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role with a strong technical background, proven track record of successful delivery in a BA environment and extensive experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) – (essential).

Experience should include the following functional area – (essential).

Human ResourcesStrong IT and process modelling skills – (essential).

Strong understanding of agile development, servers, databases and networking – (essential)

.Exposure to SAP and relevant modules (per functional areas) – (preferred).

Good business acumen along with strong business understanding of the broader retail industry – (desired).

Desired Skills:

HR

Business Analyst

SAP

