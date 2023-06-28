Data Engineer / ETL Dev – Onsite – Western Cape Tokai

Building bridges between Data Realms – Unleash your Data Engineering Power

Is this you?

You are inspired to go above and beyond. You are a self-starter and highly motivated A player. You engender trust. You want to be exceptional in everything you do. You do not follow other people’s narrative, you create your own path and results. You are accountable and responsible. And you like to have fun doing all of this. Read on!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Welcome to the exciting world of Data Mastery. As the guardian of our investment team’s database architecture, you’ll be the ultimate maestro of data flow and processes. Seamlessly receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems. Your expertise is crucial for unlocking insights and fuelling our investment team research and business operations.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll join one of the biggest and fastest growing financial services groups in Cape Town. A company that celebrates their employees. They are a one stop shop for investment related products and services. They believe in the intrinsic value of every person and strive towards business excellence. The role is office based in Tokai so living in the southern suburbs will make your life easier.

What you’ll need

You have up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL processes at a scale. You have exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL with Linux server administration. You also have a post grad degree.

What you’ll get

A market related salary with great employee benefits. Family friendly working hours and a dynamic office space that sets you up for success as well as the opportunity to learn from the “best” in the business.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Python

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position