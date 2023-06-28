Full Stack Developer (NodeJS & Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a well-established management consulting firm specialising in the Banking and Insurance industry, is seeking a Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for building innovative front and backend code. The ideal candidate must have hands-on Full Stack experience building and maintaining software in production using NodeJS, including integrating front-end utilizing Angular. Provide cutting-edge solutions to clients, leveraging the latest technology and industry expertise. This is a long-term contract.

DUTIES:

Design, develop and maintain front-end and back-end systems using NodeJS and Angular.

Develop responsive web applications with cross-browser compatibility.

Integrate and implement API services and other third-party systems.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Troubleshoot and debug code issues.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy software solutions.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to continuous improvement of development practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

4-8 years of experience in Full Stack Development.

Strong proficiency in NodeJS and Angular.

Experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, and SQL.

Experience with RESTful APIs and third-party integrations.

Familiarity with agile development methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position