IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Role purpose:

This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

Responsibilities and work outputs:

Implement and maintain the infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.

Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

Systematic problem-solving approach.

Open communication skills and a sense of ownership and drive.

Ability to debug and optimize code and automate routine tasks.

Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation

Practice sustainable incident response and drive root cause analysis

Competencies and Skills:

Client/stakeholder commitment.

Drive for results.

Leads change and innovation.

Impact and influence.

Self-awareness and insight.

Diversity and inclusiveness.

Collaboration.

Governance.

Analytical and research skills.

Mentorship drive.

Self-motivated, organized, and able to work independently and as part of a team.

Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration.

Knowledge of Linux/Unix commands.

AWS and Azure technical exposure.

Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript.

Systematic problem-solving approach, strong communication skills, a sense of ownership, and drive.

Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems.

Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls).

Good Experience in CloudFront.

Experience with microservices architecture.

Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically.

Technical Competencies:

Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration.

AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases.

Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack.

Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat.

Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql.

Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting.

Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli.

Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible.

Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins.

MQ.

-Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.

3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator.

Desired Skills:

AWS

DevOps

Docker

Java

MongoDB

Selenium

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Unleash your talent with industry leaders in the financial sector, and help this client reimagine financial services through innovation and excellence.

Learn more/Apply for this position