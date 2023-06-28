Role: Junior Data Analyst
Location: Midrand
A well-known leading ICT company is looking for a Junior Data Analyst to join their dynamic team. You will be responsible for the management of data generated by the various systems in the network and to translate this data into a format that is meaningful for the business, as well as the customers. You will be reporting in the Head of Data Analytics and there is scope for growth and development.
They are a collaborative, friendly and highly functioning team and it is an exciting environment to work in, it is fast paced and they also have bimonthly work-social events!
Requirements:
- BSC (Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or equivalent)/ or BEng Degree or similar
- 2-3+ years’ experience in data and database management
- SQL
- Scripting languages such as Python or JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- ICT
- VoIP Technologies
- Linux
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Retirement fund / 3G card