Junior/Intermediate .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is seeking a skilled Junior/Intermediate .Net Developer. This exciting venture is available in the Durbanville, Cape Town area. This is provides a candidate a healthy balance of remote and office work through their hybrid model while enjoying the perks of a perm role.

Required:

Some Angular 13+ Experience (Frontend)

Some .NET Core Experience

Some .NET 6 Experience

Experience working with Containers

Experience working with Postman / REST

Understanding of program interfaces e.g. REST, GraphQL

Understanding of Software Development principles (Agile, Scrum)

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Good to Have:

IT-Related Education

Auzre RM Experience

Experience in UI/UX design

Desired Skills:

.Net

Containers

Postman / REST

GraphQL

Agile

Scrum

C#

Sql Server

HTML

CSS3

Javascript

– Microsoft TFS

Azure DevOps

