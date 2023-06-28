Junior/Intermediate .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is seeking a skilled Junior/Intermediate .Net Developer. This exciting venture is available in the Durbanville, Cape Town area. This is provides a candidate a healthy balance of remote and office work through their hybrid model while enjoying the perks of a perm role.
Required:
- Some Angular 13+ Experience (Frontend)
- Some .NET Core Experience
- Some .NET 6 Experience
- Experience working with Containers
- Experience working with Postman / REST
- Understanding of program interfaces e.g. REST, GraphQL
- Understanding of Software Development principles (Agile, Scrum)
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
Good to Have:
- IT-Related Education
- Auzre RM Experience
- Experience in UI/UX design
