Junior/Intermediate .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 28, 2023

Our client is seeking a skilled Junior/Intermediate .Net Developer. This exciting venture is available in the Durbanville, Cape Town area. This is provides a candidate a healthy balance of remote and office work through their hybrid model while enjoying the perks of a perm role.

Required:

  • Some Angular 13+ Experience (Frontend)
  • Some .NET Core Experience
  • Some .NET 6 Experience
  • Experience working with Containers
  • Experience working with Postman / REST
  • Understanding of program interfaces e.g. REST, GraphQL
  • Understanding of Software Development principles (Agile, Scrum)
  • Microsoft .Net C#
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
  • Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Good to Have:

  • IT-Related Education
  • Auzre RM Experience
  • Experience in UI/UX design

