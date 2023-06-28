Lending Analyst

Purpose

Analysing data related to credit transactions and developing statistical models to assess credit risk.

Minimum requirements

Degree in Data Science or AI or Computer Science or Econometrics or Engineering or Statistics or Actuarial Science or similar.

2 years’ experience in data science or analytics within the credit risk department of a financial institution.

Understanding of machine learning methodologies and algorithms (eg. k-NN, Na ve Bayes, SVM, Decision Forests etc.).

Knowledge of Python, R, SAS, SQL or similar.

Main duties

Stakeholder Engagement and Expectation Management.

Data wrangling and data preparation.

Analysis, reporting, data visualisation and communicating results.

Statistical Model building and Machine Learning model building.

Model monitoring and refinement.

Change Management.

Data ethics, governance and privacy.

Mentoring and training.

Research.

