Lithium-ion battery inventor John Goodenough dies

John B Goodenough, professor at The University of Texas at Austin and developer of the lithium-ion battery, died Sunday at the age of 100.

Goodenough’s discovery led to the wireless revolution and put electronic devices in the hands of people worldwide.

In 2019, Goodenough made national and international headlines after being awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for his battery work – the oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize.

“John’s legacy as a brilliant scientist is immeasurable — his discoveries improved the lives of billions of people around the world,” says UT Austin President Jay Hartzell. “He was a leader at the cutting edge of scientific research throughout the many decades of his career, and he never ceased searching for innovative energy-storage solutions.”

Goodenough identified and developed the critical cathode materials that provided the high-energy density needed to power electronics such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets, as well as electric and hybrid vehicles.

In 1979, he and his research team found that by using lithium cobalt oxide as the cathode of a lithium-ion rechargeable battery, it would be possible to achieve a high density of stored energy with an anode other than metallic lithium.

This discovery led to the development of carbon-based materials that allow for the use of stable and manageable negative electrodes in lithium-ion batteries.