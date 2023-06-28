Machine Learning Engineer

Our client is looking for an experience Machine Learning Engineer in Johannesburg!

Key Requirements

Understand the technical landscape and bank wide architecture that is connected to or dependent on the business area supported to effectively design & deliver data solutions (architecture, pipeline etc.)

Translate / interpret the data architecture direction and associated business requirements & leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to synthesize data solution designs (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem.

Participate in design thinking processes to successfully deliver data solution blueprints.

Leverage state of the art relational and No-SQL databases as well integration and streaming platforms do deliver sustainable business specific data solutions.

Design data retrieval, storage & distribution solutions (and OR components thereof) including contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle e.g., design process.

Develop high quality data processing, retrieval, storage & distribution design in a test driven & domain driven / cross domain environment.

Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline by quickly producing well-organized, optimized, and documented source code & algorithms to deliver technical data solutions.

Create & Maintain Sophisticated CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools and deploy to multi-site environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production.)

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting technologies e.g. Ansible, Chef.

Desired Skills:

Ansible

SQL

CI/CD

Machine Learning

