Machine Learning Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for an experience Machine Learning Engineer in Johannesburg!
Key Requirements
- Understand the technical landscape and bank wide architecture that is connected to or dependent on the business area supported to effectively design & deliver data solutions (architecture, pipeline etc.)
- Translate / interpret the data architecture direction and associated business requirements & leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to synthesize data solution designs (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem.
- Participate in design thinking processes to successfully deliver data solution blueprints.
- Leverage state of the art relational and No-SQL databases as well integration and streaming platforms do deliver sustainable business specific data solutions.
- Design data retrieval, storage & distribution solutions (and OR components thereof) including contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle e.g., design process.
- Develop high quality data processing, retrieval, storage & distribution design in a test driven & domain driven / cross domain environment.
- Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline by quickly producing well-organized, optimized, and documented source code & algorithms to deliver technical data solutions.
- Create & Maintain Sophisticated CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools and deploy to multi-site environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production.)
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting technologies e.g. Ansible, Chef.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Ansible
- SQL
- CI/CD
- Machine Learning