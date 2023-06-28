Payroll Implementation Specialist at Exclusively Remote

Payroll Software Implementation Specialist –

Job Description:

The Payroll Software Implementation Specialist -plays a crucial role in ensuring the successful implementation and onboarding of new clients to a specific product, service, or system from the back end. This position requires a combination of technical expertise, project management skills, and excellent communication abilities. Candidates should be comfortable with payroll processes and the different pieces of information that are needed from the client.

Responsibilities:

Client Onboarding: Lead the onboarding process for new clients, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition from the back end to the implementation phase.

Closely working with clients to gather all their specific information to input into the software.

Candidates must befamiliar with the information needed to onboard someone from the payroll side, (possessing the ability know to ask the correct questions to obtain information on ABC deductions etc)

Advance excel skills are crucial.

Experienced with Vlookup etc.

Requirements Gathering: Collaborate with clients to understand their specific needs, goals, and technical requirements to develop an implementation plan.

Solution Design: Work closely with internal teams, such as product development and technical support, to design and configure the product or system to meet the client’s requirements.

Project Management: Develop and manage project plans, timelines, and deliverables to ensure timely completion of implementation projects.

Technical Configuration: Configure the product or system according to the client’s specifications, which may involve software installation, data migration, customization, or integration with existing systems.

Training and Support: Provide training sessions and documentation to educate clients on the proper use of the product or system. Offer ongoing technical support and troubleshooting assistance as needed.

Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, acting as their primary point of contact during the onboarding process. Ensure client satisfaction and address any concerns or issues that arise.

Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for process improvement and contribute to the development of best practices and standard operating procedures for implementation and onboarding.

Requirements:

Experience: Prior experience in a similar role, such as implementation specialist, onboarding specialist, or project management, is highly desirable within the Payroll Software space. Experience in software implementation or technical support is a plus.

Experience and Knowledge of Payroll

Technical Skills: Proficiency in configuring and troubleshooting software applications or systems. Familiarity with project management tools and methodologies. Knowledge of databases, APIs, and data integration is advantageous.

Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively convey technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve implementation issues effectively. Ability to adapt to changing requirements or unexpected challenges.

Customer Focus: A customer-centric mindset with a focus on delivering high-quality service and ensuring client satisfaction.

Organization and Time Management: Exceptional organizational skills to manage multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize tasks effectively.

Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to achieve project goals.

Remote work from home, full time 3pm-11pm Local South Africa time Monday to Friday.

Desired Skills:

Payroll

Payroll Processing

onboarding

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

