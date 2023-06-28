Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you an experienced and driven Senior Project Manager with a proven track record of leading successful projects and teams? We are seeking a talented individual like you to join our dynamic organization in Pretoria. As a Senior Project Manager, you will have the opportunity to lead and oversee a diverse range of projects, utilizing your exceptional leadership skills and strategic mindset. With your strong communication abilities and ability to motivate teams, you will ensure that projects are executed efficiently and deliver exceptional results. If you are a proactive problem solver, experienced in driving project success, and passionate about leading teams to achieve their full potential, then this opportunity is perfect for you. Join us and be a key contributor to our continued success as we embark on exciting projects.

Minimum requirement

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or Engineering.

Qualification in Project Management would be an advantage.

10 years’ experience in a similar role within the automotive manufacturing industry (military vehicles would be an advantage).

Possess in-depth knowledge and understanding of project management methodologies, tools, and best practices.

Demonstrated ability to successfully lead and manage complex projects from initiation to completion.

Responsibilities

Project Planning and initiation Define project objectives, scope, deliverables, and success criteria in collaboration with stakeholders. Develop comprehensive project plans, including resource allocation, timeline, and budget estimation. Coordinate and manage all project activities, ensuring adherence to project plans and timelines. Identify and assess project risks and develop risk mitigation strategies within the organisation. Assist the HOD Programmes in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Project Execution and Monitoring Monitor all projects within the organisation to ensure it is managed as per the organisations Project Management Guideline. Monitor project progress, track milestones, and resolve any issues or roadblocks that may impact project delivery. Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques. Coordinate and manage all project activities, ensuring adherence to project plans and timelines. Coordinate internal resources and third parties to ensure the successful execution of multiple projects.

Stakeholder Management Engage and collaborate with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and align project goals. Facilitate effective communication and manage expectations with stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle. Conduct regular stakeholder meetings to provide project updates and address any concerns or issues. Chair bi-weekly project status and review meetings with all relevant stakeholders. Support Managers as and when required with challenges on projects and to ensure clients are satisfied with the service and products received.

Team Leadership and Collaboration Provide leadership and guidance to project teams, fostering a collaborative and high-performance work environment. Facilitate effective teamwork, coordination, and knowledge sharing among team members. Conduct regular team meetings to ensure clarity on project goals, tasks, and responsibilities.

Resource Planning and Allocation Assess project requirements and determine the necessary resources (including personnel, equipment, and materials) needed for successful project execution. Collaborate with stakeholders to identify and assign suitable resources to project tasks and deliverables. Optimize resource utilization to ensure efficient allocation and maximize productivity.

Budget and Cost Management Develop and manage project budgets, ensuring effective cost control and adherence to financial guidelines. Monitor project expenses, track financial performance, and take corrective actions as needed. Ensure sufficient resources are allocated to projects.

Client Communication and Interaction Ensure that clients are updated about the project schedule, risks, and any other important factors impacting the project and/or delivery schedule. Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders.

Risk Management Identify and monitor all major risks of projects within the company. Communicate major risks within projects to hod programmes and determine mitigating actions. Ensure that all Project’s forecast is up to date and that income and expenses are realised as planned. Periodic reporting on the status and progress of projects within top management. Implementing, communicating, and monitoring applicable processes and procedures with ISO [Phone Number Removed]; responsibilities.

Change Management Manage change requests and ensure that any changes to project scope or requirements are properly evaluated, approved, and implemented. Assess the impact of changes on project timelines, budget, and resources, and communicate changes to all stakeholders.

Post-Implementation Support and Evaluation Coordinate post-implementation activities, training, maintenance, and support. Evaluate project outcomes and performance, conduct lessons learned sessions, and identify areas for improvement.



Desired Skills:

Mechanical

Industrial

Engineering

project manageent

vehicles

