Sabinet collaborates with Afriwise

Sabinet and Afriwise have partnered to enhance the accessibility of reliable and accurate legislation to organisations with business interests in Africa.

The offering improves the availability and usability of African legislation, making it easier for individuals, businesses, and legal professionals to access and comprehend. This includes up-to-date legislation, regulations, case law, and legal commentary, providing a consolidated and reliable source of legal information.

New legislation is regularly being introduced across the continent, with focuses on areas like money laundering, trade, export, and cybersecurity laws.

“Staying up to date with legal and regulatory requirements is becoming increasingly complex,” said Afriwise CEO and founder Steven De Backer. “The risks have heightened steeply in recent years, and the implications and costs of non-compliance are steep.”

The channel partnership between Sabinet and Afriwise allows for Sabinet subscribers to access crucial African legal and regulatory information from across the continent.

Sabinet already offers in-depth legal resources and news for South Africa that dates back 112 years, and by partnering with Afriwise, its clients will now gain access to an impressive collection of legal and regulatory resources that apply to the rest of Africa.

“Sabinet’s in-depth South African legislative, judicial, and legal research collection complements Afriwise’s offering focusing on the rest of Africa,” said Sabinet MD Rosalind Hattingh. “Combining these resources will provide a unique and valuable offering to our clients.”