SAP Business Analyst at PG Group (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

Company description:

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

Job description: Main job purpose

Leads the analysis, build and implementation of multiple IT projects as well as collaborate with business stakeholders to develop solutions that align to their strategic business outcomes and ensure compliance to IT systems best practice and standardisation of business processes across the Group.

Main Objective

Drive standardisation and alignment of business processes across various PG divisions.

Engage divisional management to understand their strategies, objectives and challenges to deliver IT solutions which enable the business to deliver on their strategy

Develop and maintain client relationships and continuously support business development by understanding business requirements, enhance systems functionality, implement solutions and support group strategic objectives.

Engage with third party vendor consultants to develop and implement innovative IT solutions.

Be accountable for the integrity of process design and configuration of business processes within specific modules of the application.

Produce logical, functional and technical specifications for applications in the ERP environment.

Assist with IT systems change management and conduct relevant IT systems training .

Mentor colleagues by driving the analyses, process finalization and resolution of process and technical issues.

Provide regular progress feedback and updates to internal and external stakeholders.

Manage business support to ensure minimal interruptions to critical business operations and to respond real-time to customer needs.

Critical job requirements

Qualification(s)

* Relevant Application Certification (SAP, Microsoft or Digital)

* IT Degree

* Business analysis certification

Knowledge

* Systems Functionality

* Business Acumen

Skills

* Business Process Mapping

* Business Analysis

* Report Writing

* Facilitation/Training

* Change Management

* Client relationship management

* Analytical

Experience

* Process Analysis and Management

* Customer Relationship Management

* Minimum 8 years SAP experience, with exposure to cross functional processes in SAP

* 5 years Project Managerial Experience

* Manufacturing and / or Retail

Profile description: PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

Desired Skills:

Excel

Reporting

Business Process Mapping

