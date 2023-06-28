Senior Business Analyst

Competitive Base Salary plus attractive benefits package

Contract position

A strong academic (graduate) background and have an agile approach to challenges.

The Business Intelligence Team

Provide leading commercial and market analysis to projects.

Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.

Act as Lead Analyst on high profile client engagements, and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.

Champion the use of technology and digital tools.

Lead infrastructure projects, ensuring existing and new services are fit for purpose.

Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.

Market and Data Analysis

Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Director/ Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.

Support Buyers in the analysis of category specific data in order to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis and benefit calculations.

Provide market and competitor information to keep up to speed with latest market developments relevant to the business. Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.

Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.

Knowledge, Experience, Skills

Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.

Advanced MS Office skills, in particular Excel & PowerPoint.

Experience of SQL and Power Apps.

Commercially aware and highly analytical; capable of understanding complex financial models.

Ability to present data/ information positively, clearly and accurately.

Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.

The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.

Excellent research skills, and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information & data.

Experience of Data visualization tools e.g. Power BI.

Demonstrate proactivity, agility and flexibility to new challenges.

Strong verbal and written standards with a natural eye for detail.

Be self-motivated but able to work as part of a team and inspire teams.

Inspire confidence that they would be an Ambassador.

Be an accomplished and confident presenter.

Be keen to learn and contribute their ideas.

Trustworthy and discrete when handling confidential information.

Have a smart appearance and professional manner.

Have a great sense of humour!

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Power BI

SQL

Power Apps

Advanced Microsoft Office Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position