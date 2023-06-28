Senior FPGA Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Specialist with a knack for speed is in search of a creative, passionate, and outstanding FPGA developer. In this role, you will be tasked with constructing and upkeeping advanced software and embedded systems. Additionally, you will collaborate with key stakeholders to develop software and ensure its effectiveness. The ideal candidate should possess a strong theoretical understanding of object-oriented programming languages applicable in practical scenarios. A higher degree or diploma in IT or a related field is required, along with a minimum of three years of experience in FPGA development. Proficiency in C and Python is also necessary.

DUTIES:

FPGA Programming and Integration

Systems Design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems Testing

User Support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs.

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keeping up to date with standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field.

Experience:

3+ years FPGA development experience.

Knowledge of Best Practices.

Proficiency in C and Python.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge.

Software development lifecycle experience.

Experience with Windows and LINUX.

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests.

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided.

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience.

Ethernet protocols.

ATTRIBUTES:

• Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic, and willing to learn.

• Fluent in spoken and written English

• Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

Desired Skills:

Senior

FPGA

Software

