Senior Microsoft Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 28, 2023

Our client is looking for a Microsoft Engineer to help carry out M365 and Azure load the role will be hybrid.

Please note that this will not be a full-time resource as they will be working for 80 hours a month for the 6 next months. (Note: it’s 2 weeks per month for 6 months)

This includes but not limited to …

  • MS SharePoint
  • Exchange Online
  • Security and Compliance
  • Endpoint Manager “Intune”
  • MS Teams
  • Azure Sentinel
  • Azure Log Analytics
  • Azure Cost Management
  • NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Microsoft365
  • Azure Sentinel
  • Azure Log Analytics
  • Azure cost management
  • NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position