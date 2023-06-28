Senior Microsoft Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Microsoft Engineer to help carry out M365 and Azure load the role will be hybrid.
Please note that this will not be a full-time resource as they will be working for 80 hours a month for the 6 next months. (Note: it’s 2 weeks per month for 6 months)
This includes but not limited to …
- MS SharePoint
- Exchange Online
- Security and Compliance
- Endpoint Manager “Intune”
- MS Teams
- Azure Sentinel
- Azure Log Analytics
- Azure Cost Management
- NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Microsoft365
- Azure Sentinel
- Azure Log Analytics
- Azure cost management
- NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years