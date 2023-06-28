Senior Microsoft Engineer

Our client is looking for a Microsoft Engineer to help carry out M365 and Azure load the role will be hybrid.

Please note that this will not be a full-time resource as they will be working for 80 hours a month for the 6 next months. (Note: it’s 2 weeks per month for 6 months)

This includes but not limited to …

MS SharePoint

Exchange Online

Security and Compliance

Endpoint Manager “Intune”

MS Teams

Azure Sentinel

Azure Log Analytics

Azure Cost Management

NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration

Desired Skills:

Azure

Microsoft365

Azure Sentinel

Azure Log Analytics

Azure cost management

NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

