Senior Mulesoft Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Jun 28, 2023

One of the leading and innovating consultancy houses are on the hunt for an Senior Mulesoft Developer to join their team.

Location: Roodepoort (Onsite)

Contract Duration: 12 Months

Requirements:

  • Actively participate in the design, development, and deployment of MuleSoft applications
  • Work closely with MuleSoft Architects to design and implement MuleSoft solutions
  • Provide technical assistance to MuleSoft customers and partners
  • Debug, troubleshoot and resolve MuleSoft application issues
  • Handle customer escalations and provide timely resolution
  • Perform performance tuning of MuleSoft applications
  • Prepare technical documentation for MuleSoft applications

Desired Skills:

  • mulesoft

