Senior Mulesoft Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

One of the leading and innovating consultancy houses are on the hunt for an Senior Mulesoft Developer to join their team.

Location: Roodepoort (Onsite)

Contract Duration: 12 Months

Requirements:

Actively participate in the design, development, and deployment of MuleSoft applications

Work closely with MuleSoft Architects to design and implement MuleSoft solutions

Provide technical assistance to MuleSoft customers and partners

Debug, troubleshoot and resolve MuleSoft application issues

Handle customer escalations and provide timely resolution

Perform performance tuning of MuleSoft applications

Prepare technical documentation for MuleSoft applications

Desired Skills:

mulesoft

