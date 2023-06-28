One of the leading and innovating consultancy houses are on the hunt for an Senior Mulesoft Developer to join their team.
Location: Roodepoort (Onsite)
Contract Duration: 12 Months
Requirements:
- Actively participate in the design, development, and deployment of MuleSoft applications
- Work closely with MuleSoft Architects to design and implement MuleSoft solutions
- Provide technical assistance to MuleSoft customers and partners
- Debug, troubleshoot and resolve MuleSoft application issues
- Handle customer escalations and provide timely resolution
- Perform performance tuning of MuleSoft applications
- Prepare technical documentation for MuleSoft applications
Desired Skills:
- mulesoft