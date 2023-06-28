Senior System Engineer

A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer.

Qualifications perferred:

B.Tech (Eng) with 13+ years of relevant experience

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years of relevant experience

M.Eng with 7+ years of relevant experience

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years of relevant experience

Experience:

Physical, hands-on integration, testing and evaluation of electronic and mechanical systems.

Undertaking engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.

Leading engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.

Functioning simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems.

Leading the development and implementation of engineering processes.

Using advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.

Coaching and mentoring in engineering, particularly systems engineering.

Knowledge:

Advanced applied Systems Engineering.

Integration, test and verification of complex systems.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering Change control.

Hi-tech product development.

Model-based Systems Engineering

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Configuration management

