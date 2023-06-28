System Analysts – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

  • Collaborate with stakeholders, users, and management to understand business objectives and gather system requirements.
  • Conduct thorough analysis of existing systems, processes, and workflows to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
  • Document and communicate requirements, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and completeness.
  • Solution Design and Documentation:
  • Develop comprehensive system designs and architectural blueprints based on gathered requirements.
  • Create functional specifications, system flowcharts, and other relevant documentation to support the development and implementation process.
  • Work closely with developers and technical teams to ensure the successful translation of design specifications into actionable development tasks.
  • System Testing and Quality Assurance:
  • Develop test plans, conduct system testing, and ensure that applications meet specified requirements.
  • Collaborate with QA teams to identify and resolve any system-related defects or issues.
  • Perform rigorous data analysis and validation to ensure accuracy, integrity, and security of information systems.
  • Technical Expertise and Research:
  • Stay updated with emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices related to system analysis.
  • Provide recommendations for technology adoption or enhancements to improve system efficiency and performance.
  • Conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analysis for proposed system enhancements or implementations.
  • Communication and Collaboration:
  • Foster effective communication channels with stakeholders, developers, and other relevant teams.
  • Collaborate with project managers to ensure project timelines, deliverables, and milestones are met.
  • Facilitate knowledge transfer and provide guidance to team members regarding system functionality, processes, and best practices

Desired Skills:

  • BPMN.
  • UML
  • data modeling
  • agile methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).
– Proven experience as a System Analyst or in a similar role.
– Strong knowledge of system analysis methodologies, software development lifecycle, and agile methodologies.
– Proficiency in analyzing and documenting system requirements, use cases, and process flows.
– Solid understanding of relational databases, data modeling, and SQL queries.
– Experience with system design tools, such as UML or BPMN.
– Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
– Strong communication and interpersonal abilities to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
– Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet project deadlines.
– Familiarity with project management principles and tools

