System Analysts – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Collaborate with stakeholders, users, and management to understand business objectives and gather system requirements.
- Conduct thorough analysis of existing systems, processes, and workflows to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
- Document and communicate requirements, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and completeness.
- Solution Design and Documentation:
- Develop comprehensive system designs and architectural blueprints based on gathered requirements.
- Create functional specifications, system flowcharts, and other relevant documentation to support the development and implementation process.
- Work closely with developers and technical teams to ensure the successful translation of design specifications into actionable development tasks.
- System Testing and Quality Assurance:
- Develop test plans, conduct system testing, and ensure that applications meet specified requirements.
- Collaborate with QA teams to identify and resolve any system-related defects or issues.
- Perform rigorous data analysis and validation to ensure accuracy, integrity, and security of information systems.
- Technical Expertise and Research:
- Stay updated with emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices related to system analysis.
- Provide recommendations for technology adoption or enhancements to improve system efficiency and performance.
- Conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analysis for proposed system enhancements or implementations.
- Communication and Collaboration:
- Foster effective communication channels with stakeholders, developers, and other relevant teams.
- Collaborate with project managers to ensure project timelines, deliverables, and milestones are met.
- Facilitate knowledge transfer and provide guidance to team members regarding system functionality, processes, and best practices
Desired Skills:
- BPMN.
- UML
- data modeling
- agile methodologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).
– Proven experience as a System Analyst or in a similar role.
– Strong knowledge of system analysis methodologies, software development lifecycle, and agile methodologies.
– Proficiency in analyzing and documenting system requirements, use cases, and process flows.
– Solid understanding of relational databases, data modeling, and SQL queries.
– Experience with system design tools, such as UML or BPMN.
– Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
– Strong communication and interpersonal abilities to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
– Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet project deadlines.
– Familiarity with project management principles and tools