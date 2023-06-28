System Analysts – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Collaborate with stakeholders, users, and management to understand business objectives and gather system requirements.

Conduct thorough analysis of existing systems, processes, and workflows to identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Document and communicate requirements, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and completeness.

Solution Design and Documentation:

Develop comprehensive system designs and architectural blueprints based on gathered requirements.

Create functional specifications, system flowcharts, and other relevant documentation to support the development and implementation process.

Work closely with developers and technical teams to ensure the successful translation of design specifications into actionable development tasks.

System Testing and Quality Assurance:

Develop test plans, conduct system testing, and ensure that applications meet specified requirements.

Collaborate with QA teams to identify and resolve any system-related defects or issues.

Perform rigorous data analysis and validation to ensure accuracy, integrity, and security of information systems.

Technical Expertise and Research:

Stay updated with emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices related to system analysis.

Provide recommendations for technology adoption or enhancements to improve system efficiency and performance.

Conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analysis for proposed system enhancements or implementations.

Communication and Collaboration:

Foster effective communication channels with stakeholders, developers, and other relevant teams.

Collaborate with project managers to ensure project timelines, deliverables, and milestones are met.

Facilitate knowledge transfer and provide guidance to team members regarding system functionality, processes, and best practices

Desired Skills:

BPMN.

UML

data modeling

agile methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

– Proven experience as a System Analyst or in a similar role.

– Strong knowledge of system analysis methodologies, software development lifecycle, and agile methodologies.

– Proficiency in analyzing and documenting system requirements, use cases, and process flows.

– Solid understanding of relational databases, data modeling, and SQL queries.

– Experience with system design tools, such as UML or BPMN.

– Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

– Strong communication and interpersonal abilities to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

– Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet project deadlines.

– Familiarity with project management principles and tools

