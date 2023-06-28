Westcon-Comstor unveils multivendor marketplace

Westcon-Comstor has laiunched its new multivendor marketplace, PartnerCentral, a digital gateway where partners can configure, quote, and order complex hybrid solutions – software, hardware, services, or a combination of all three.

With PartnerCentral, Westcon-Comstor partners can access intuitive data insights that simplify the procurement of services and products, and the addition of Partner Insights provides partners with the business and customer insights they need to capitalise on new opportunities and market trends.

The new marketplace has been developed to support the distributor’s Partner Success methodology. This new approach supports partners by providing them with more automation, better insights, and a simplified sale lifecycle.

“We continue to stay well ahead of the digital distribution curve. Now with the launch of PartnerCentral, we believe we are creating the perfect gateway to Partner Success, where users (partners) can better understand their customers’ product lifecycles and be more responsive,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “The PartnerCentral marketplace has been built in close collaboration with our leading channel and vendor partners, keeping users in mind and focussing on providing access to educational resources, digital tools and data-driven processes essential to partner success.”

According to the distributor, the PartnerCentral marketplace is designed to accelerate and simplify the move to the cloud and “as-a-service” business models. Core capabilities include:

* Simplifies the procurement and management of recurring subscription and as-a-service offers at scale.

* Provides a single platform for hybrid procurement so that partners can purchase hardware, software, and services with a mix of subscriptions and one-off purchases.

* Makes self-service easy from one intuitive interface to better control procurement, user management, cloud usage and more.

* Automates pricing, quoting, and ordering processes, improving quote accuracy, speeding up sales cycles and helping easily track orders.

* Gives partners access to valuable data insights through Partner Insights, including descriptive analytics to help spot new opportunities, understand customer and industry trends, and proactively manage product renewals and subscriptions.

* Access to educational tools and materials.

“With PartnerCentral, we’re building on the business transformation journey we have been on for the last five years, shifting to the second wave of a more automated, digital engagement,” adds Rakesh Parbhoo, chief technology officer of Westcon-Comstor.

“In doing this, we are giving our partners the support they need to evolve their offerings at the right time and at the right pace. We need to give them the tools to succeed and ensure they have access to data and educational resources they need to serve their customers in a changing and demanding market,”.