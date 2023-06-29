Automation Test Analyst – Centurion – Permanent (Hybrid) – Up to R560k per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

An exceptional opportunity awaits you at a prestigious South African financial services provider. They are actively seeking an energetic and cooperative Automation Test Analyst to join their team of experienced professionals. This renowned company is dedicated to promoting financial liberation through innovative approaches and collaborative efforts.

As a valued member of this team, you will have the opportunity to gain comprehensive exposure to a wide range of testing aspects, including regression testing and mobile testing. This will allow you to enhance your skills and broaden your knowledge in the field.

Experience with the following technologies is important:

Min 5 years of experience in automation testing.

Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language

Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.

Qualifications needed:

Computer Science Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

Reference Number for this position is RT56870 which is a permanent hybrid position based in Centurion offering from R500k to R560k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

