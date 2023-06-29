Automation Test Analyst LW2257 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 29, 2023

  • Focus on Testing and steering Testing workstreams within the product of logistics.

  • Manual and Automated testing (Auto focused)

  • Reporting

  • Refinement of requirements relating to QA and testing

  • Innovation with continuous business improvement

  • Required to travel overseas (2 weeks at a time; 3 times a year)

Minimum Requirements:

  • Required: IT degree or diploma or relevant certification

  • At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
    • Unit

    • Integratin

    • Regressin

    • Autmation

  • Cypress or Selenium

  • API test automation tools

  • Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Backend components of an application

  • Familiar with Azure & GitHub

  • Agile working experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence

  • Proper understanding of Quality Assurance Methodologies

  • Familiar with C#

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Testing
  • Selenium

Learn more/Apply for this position