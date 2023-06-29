Automation Test Analyst LW2257

- Focus on Testing and steering Testing workstreams within the product of logistics.
- Manual and Automated testing (Auto focused)
- Reporting
- Refinement of requirements relating to QA and testing
- Innovation with continuous business improvement
- Required to travel overseas (2 weeks at a time; 3 times a year)
Minimum Requirements:
- Required: IT degree or diploma or relevant certification
- At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
- Unit
- Integratin
- Regressin
- Autmation
- Cypress or Selenium
- API test automation tools
- Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Backend components of an application
- Familiar with Azure & GitHub
- Agile working experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence
- Proper understanding of Quality Assurance Methodologies
- Familiar with C#
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Testing
- Selenium