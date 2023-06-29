Automation Test Analyst – Midrand – Contract (Hybrid) – Up to R600 per hour at E – merge IT recruitment

Experience with the following technologies is important:

Min 4 years of automation test experience and execution.

Security and reliability test experience.

Test tool experience (JIRA, Selenium, X-Ray, Serenity, Cucumber, Performance Centre)

Qualifications needed:

IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JAVA

AWS

Web and digital project experience.

Agile working experience.

Reference Number for this position is RT57313 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand offering a rate of between R500 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ryan at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

AWS

STLC

Testing Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

