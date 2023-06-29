BI Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Ensure compliance with all architecture disciplines when performing your role

Act across business functions within your role

Provide guidance on best practice

Provide input to architecture governance boards

Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements

Designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions

Crafting and executing queries upon request for data

Presenting information through reports and visualization

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools)

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., MicroStrategy)

Create tools to store data (e.g., OLAP cubes)

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

7-10 years solid experience in BI, EDW, reporting

Proven historical experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist

You have a data modelling / engineering background with the ability to interpret business requirements and technical solutions to develop components of or complete data models.

Financial Services industry experience is advantageous

Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining

Detailed knowledge of BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Personal Qualities

Build relationships with key business stakeholders

Ability to lead a team of developers

Problem solving should be core to who you are

Highly organized with a high level of customer focus

Accurate and detail orientated

Critical and analytical capability

Strong numerical orientation

Ability to perform well under pressure and show maturity, confidence and resilience

Excellent listening, communication, and interpersonal skills

Pro-Active approach to work, clients, problem solving

Learning agility and curiosity

Assertive

Passionate ownership for results

Ability to mentor junior developers

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

BI

EDW

Development

Data Modeling

SQL

SSRS

SSIS

