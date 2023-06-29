BI Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Ensure compliance with all architecture disciplines when performing your role
- Act across business functions within your role
- Provide guidance on best practice
- Provide input to architecture governance boards
- Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements
- Designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions
- Crafting and executing queries upon request for data
- Presenting information through reports and visualization
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools)
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., MicroStrategy)
- Create tools to store data (e.g., OLAP cubes)
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation
Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience
- 7-10 years solid experience in BI, EDW, reporting
- Proven historical experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist
- You have a data modelling / engineering background with the ability to interpret business requirements and technical solutions to develop components of or complete data models.
- Financial Services industry experience is advantageous
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining
- Detailed knowledge of BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
Personal Qualities
- Build relationships with key business stakeholders
- Ability to lead a team of developers
- Problem solving should be core to who you are
- Highly organized with a high level of customer focus
- Accurate and detail orientated
- Critical and analytical capability
- Strong numerical orientation
- Ability to perform well under pressure and show maturity, confidence and resilience
- Excellent listening, communication, and interpersonal skills
- Pro-Active approach to work, clients, problem solving
- Learning agility and curiosity
- Assertive
- Passionate ownership for results
- Ability to mentor junior developers
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- BI
- EDW
- Development
- Data Modeling
- SQL
- SSRS
- SSIS