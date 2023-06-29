BI SQL Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

An amazing opportunity to join an international software development house as a SQL/Business Intelligence Developer. This role offers career growth into the Business Intelligence field using the latest technologies.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement reports and overall BI solution

Write stored procedures/ views etc. and take responsibility for the SSRS report

Work towards a long-term BI solution based on SQL server 2012

Provide support on the report offerings

Support and update existing products

Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology

Essential to have solid time management and communication skills

Be involved with planning meetings, documentations and testing

Minimum Requirements:

Matric with a good mathematics mark

BSc Computer Science or NDip in IT

Experience in delivering/ planning BI solutions

Good experience in SSRS Development, creating and finetuning SQL reports

Driver’s license and own transport

Willing to work extended hours

Ability to work under pressure

Skills:

Strong SQL skills and query writing skills

High standard of SQL Query writing and report designs

Should have good experience in SSRS Development, creating and finetuning SQL reports

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

SQL Query writing

SQL

SSRS Development

SQL reports

BI solutions

Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position