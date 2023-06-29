BI SQL Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

An amazing opportunity to join an international software development house as a SQL/Business Intelligence Developer. This role offers career growth into the Business Intelligence field using the latest technologies.
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement reports and overall BI solution
- Write stored procedures/ views etc. and take responsibility for the SSRS report
- Work towards a long-term BI solution based on SQL server 2012
- Provide support on the report offerings
- Support and update existing products
- Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology
- Essential to have solid time management and communication skills
- Be involved with planning meetings, documentations and testing
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric with a good mathematics mark
- BSc Computer Science or NDip in IT
- Experience in delivering/ planning BI solutions
- Good experience in SSRS Development, creating and finetuning SQL reports
- Driver’s license and own transport
- Willing to work extended hours
- Ability to work under pressure
Skills:
- Strong SQL skills and query writing skills
- High standard of SQL Query writing and report designs
- Should have good experience in SSRS Development, creating and finetuning SQL reports
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Query writing
- SQL
- SSRS Development
- SQL reports
- BI solutions
- Business Intelligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma