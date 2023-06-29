Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Obtain in-depth knowledge on how the relevant the business units operate as well as an understanding of the IT organization’s systems and capabilities

Facilitate and assist in the business process redesigns and provide the relevant documentation as needed

Translate high-level business requirements into documented functional specifications for the IT organization and manages changes to such specifications

Stay abreast of the latest technological trends and use this knowledge to bring solutions to business units supported to enhance the enterprise’s competitive edge; and make recommendations for buy versus build decisions

Managing small/medium sized software / business strategic projects

Managing medium sized software / business strategic projects

Identify, communicate, and manage risks associated with projects

Negotiates agreements and commitments by facilitating communication between business unit(s) and IT from initial requirements to final implementation

Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience

Formal Business Analysis related qualifications / certifications like a diploma from the FTI will count in the applicant’s favour.

At least 8 years relevant work experience in business analysis

Proven experience with SAP related projects including a solid understanding and working within the ASAP Methodology

Project implementation experience as a team member

Project management experience would be an advantage

Experience with and exposure to SDLC and Agile methodologies

Experience in media / warehousing / retail / FMCG environments would be an advantage

Excellent ability to facilitate, gather, distill, document and present requirements

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently

Processing modelling (BPMN; UML)

Excellent MS Office skills (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) as well as MS Project and MS Visio

Test strategy creation

High attention to detail

Team player

Results oriented

Excellent communication skills in English (including being able to cross-translate between technical and business jargon)

Numerical skills to create basic budgets, business cases, etc.

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Administration

SAP

SDLC

Agile

