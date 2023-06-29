Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Engage with users to gather and understand requirements.

Document requirements, processes, and business rules.

Conduct business process mapping.

Analyse, design, and document business models.

Offer recommendations for process improvements.

Convert requirements into technical specifications.

Collaborate with developers and technical teams to clarify requirements during the development lifecycle.

Ensure solutions align with business objectives.

Design and execute functional testing throughout the development cycle.

Provide support during user acceptance testing.

Conduct daily stand-ups and regular project meetings.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant degree, diploma, or certification in Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Analysis etc.

2 – 3 years’ experience as a business analyst or relevant experience in data-related work or application development.

Familiarity with the application development lifecycle.

Proficiency in Agile/SCRUM methodologies and exposure to project methodologies.

Experience in Business Process Modelling and proficiency in related software.

Knowledge of Business Process Design and Frameworks is advantageous.

Strong interest in understanding and working with data and systems.

Experience in data modelling and databases is beneficial.

Prior experience in the telecommunications and/or finance/retail industry is highly desirable.

Familiarity with SQL is advantageous.

Experience with Business Intelligence (BI) software would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Agile/Scrum

Process Modelling/Design

