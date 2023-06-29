Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

- Identifying and articulating business needs, and evaluating and recommending viable solutions to meet these.
- Participate in the full SDLC depending on the scope of the initiative including post implementation activities
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Devops
- swift
- paymenst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
About The Employer:
Siri Technologies is looking for Business Analyst to assist within the design and build of a greenfield project building a new credit application and decision system.