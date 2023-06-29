Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Identifying and articulating business needs, and evaluating and recommending viable solutions to meet these.

Participate in the full SDLC depending on the scope of the initiative including post implementation activities

Desired Skills:

Azure

Devops

swift

paymenst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Siri Technologies is looking for Business Analyst to assist within the design and build of a greenfield project building a new credit application and decision system.

Learn more/Apply for this position