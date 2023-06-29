Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Jun 29, 2023

  • Identifying and articulating business needs, and evaluating and recommending viable solutions to meet these.
  • Participate in the full SDLC depending on the scope of the initiative including post implementation activities

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Devops
  • swift
  • paymenst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Siri Technologies is looking for Business Analyst to assist within the design and build of a greenfield project building a new credit application and decision system.

