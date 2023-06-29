Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Obtain in-depth knowledge on how the relevant the business units operate as well as an understanding of the IT organization’s systems and capabilities
- Facilitate and assist in the business process redesigns and provide the relevant documentation as needed
- Translate high-level business requirements into documented functional specifications for the IT organization and manages changes to such specifications
- Stay abreast of the latest technological trends and use this knowledge to bring solutions to business units supported to enhance the enterprise’s competitive edge; and make recommendations for buy versus build decisions
- Managing small/medium sized software / business strategic projects
- Identify, communicate, and manage risks associated with projects
- Negotiates agreements and commitments by facilitating communication between business unit(s) and IT from initial requirements to final implementation
Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience
- Formal Business Analysis related qualifications / certifications like a diploma from the FTI will count in the applicant’s favour.
- At least 8 years relevant work experience in business analysis
- Proven experience with SAP related projects including a solid understanding and working within the ASAP Methodology
- Project implementation experience as a team member
- Project management experience would be an advantage
- Experience with and exposure to SDLC and Agile methodologies
- Experience in media / warehousing / retail / FMCG environments would be an advantage
- Excellent ability to facilitate, gather, distill, document and present requirements
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to work independently
- Processing modelling (BPMN; UML)
- Excellent MS Office skills (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) as well as MS Project and MS Visio
- Test strategy creation
- High attention to detail
- Team player
- Results oriented
- Excellent communication skills in English (including being able to cross-translate between technical and business jargon)
- Numerical skills to create basic budgets, business cases, etc.
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business Administration
- SAP
- SDLC
- Agile