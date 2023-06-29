Cloud Data Engineer

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Cloud Data Engineer to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Experience

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

3-5 years development experience working with Python

Data skills (Traditional SQL and No-SQL)

Large scale ETL

High scale Restful Services

Cloud experience (Such as Google Cloud Platform)

Experience with source control (Git)

Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow / Composer)

Containerization (Kubernetes, Docker)

BigQuery

Elastic search

Data Warehousing concepts

Data governance Concepts.

Apache beam (Cloud Dataflow)

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

