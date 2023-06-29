Cloud Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Cloud Data Engineer to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
- 3-5 years development experience working with Python
- Data skills (Traditional SQL and No-SQL)
- Large scale ETL
- High scale Restful Services
- Cloud experience (Such as Google Cloud Platform)
- Experience with source control (Git)
- Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow / Composer)
- Containerization (Kubernetes, Docker)
- BigQuery
- Elastic search
- Data Warehousing concepts
- Data governance Concepts.
- Apache beam (Cloud Dataflow)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- ETL
- Restful
- Cloud
- GIT
- Kubernetes