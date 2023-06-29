CNC Production Programmer – Gauteng Alrode

Are you looking for stability, challenge, and growth in your career? Our Client, a leading Precision Engineering Manufacturer, is looking for a highly motivated and skilled CNC Production Programmer As a valued member of their organization, you will have the opportunity to make a significant impact and contribute to the achievement of their production targets and company objectives.

Essence of the Role: Through effective planning, organizing, leading, and controlling of equipment, material, processes, time, discipline, and innovation. Your role will be crucial in ensuring that the team achieves and ideally exceeds the set production targets and company objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

Perform duties and functions within your Key Performance Areas (KPA’s)

Optimize the allocation of labor for maximum efficiency

Delegate instructions, tasks, and orders to subordinates to facilitate their performance in their respective areas, machines, or equipment

Collaborate with the Quality Department to reject substandard raw materials and manufactured products that do not meet specifications

Implement strategies to reduce rework and scrap

Continuously seek opportunities to reduce operational costs and man-hours through productivity improvements

Minimize overtime whenever possible

Identify and eliminate incorrect and unsafe operating practices

Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:- Grade 12 / Matric

Strong background in CNC programming (CAD/CAM) with a minimum of 5 years of experience

Proficient in computer systems such as Microsoft Office, Syspro, MasterCAM 2, 3, 4 Milling and Mill/turning

Understanding of ISO Quality procedures related to the working environment

Proficient in measurements and precision

Mechanical Inclination / Strength

Additional Requirements:

Possesses strong leadership skills and a commanding personality

Willingness to be hands-on and actively involved in tasks

Self-starter with the ability to take initiative and drive projects forward

Attributes:

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Demonstrates a safety-conscious attitude

Demonstrates structured and logical thought processes

Exhibits excellent time management skills

Shows a relentless curiosity and positive attitude towards continuous learning

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Effective communication and collaboration skills, fostering a cooperative environment

Able to present information in a clear and concise manner

If you are a driven and experienced Production CNC Programmer with a proven track record, then this is the role for you! This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to our client’s success and be part of a dynamic and innovative manufacturing environment. Apply now to be considered.

