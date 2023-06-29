Data Analyst at One Custom – Western Cape Rondebosch

One Custom is looking for the best minds to join our team. If you love data, have a natural curiosity about what drives human behaviour, and get excited about interpreting data into practical conclusions, this job is ideal for you.

Our aim is to help our partners deliver on our “good for people, good for business” vision. For this role, that means you’ll need to be the driver of better customer/business understanding through analysis/insights and data visualisation. Understanding a client’s business is paramount. Getting your hands dirty with the application of that understanding (w.r.t. data analysis) is the natural next step and crucial to the role. Teamwork and collaboration are essential. Challenging one another or asking the hard questions is always encouraged.

The candidate we choose will be a junior to mid-weight analyst, someone with a few years experience, who understands our vision and is keen to help grow our offering and prepared to punch above their current weight. You’ll need to have some good analytics experience and a portfolio that backs it up.

Requirements:

Analyse and present data in a way that provides actionable insights, by presenting findings in a practical and interpretable way for the business.

Identify key trends in large datasets and engage with business to understand the impact of these trends and help identify actions to respond to the identified trends.

Identify appropriate models / algorithms to mine datasets and develop rich insights into customer behaviour.

Experience in developing and implementing predictive models.

Build analytics assets and processes to ensure repeatable results and enabling automation and reuse.

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like business, marketing, finance, or statistics.

2+ years experience in data crunching.

Strong knowledge of data analysis and data visualization tools such as SQL, Python/R, MS Power BI.

Be a self-starter, a creative problem solver, strategic, and has the ability to multitask, prioritize, and scale.

Personal Skills/Attributes:

Logical thinker and problem solver

Fanatical attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure and prioritise critical project milestones

Comfortable presenting data and insights internally and to clients

Team player

Passionate about staying on the cutting edge, discovering and learning new techniques and technologies and sharing that knowledge

As a part of the One Custom team:

Act professionally

Be inquisitive (very important) and like learning

Be proactive and responsible

Be a team member – draw on the strength of others where needed & offer support where possible

Solve problems creatively – be solutions driven

Always act in the interest of the company

Learn from others, learn from experience, learn from repetition, learn from questioning & share your knowledge

Listen, process, participate

Take responsibility

Look for opportunities

Desired Skills:

Python/R

PowerBI

SQL

Data Analysis

Data visualization

Problem Solving

Data manipulation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One Custom is a Customer Experience & Marketing Intelligence agency based in Cape Town. We create and foster long-term, predictable and profitable relationships with our clients’ best customers.

