Database Administrator

3 years of experience as a Server DBA or similar role

3 years of experience with Server Administration experience required

3 years of experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)

3 years of experience with backups, restores and recovery models

Experience in High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options.

Experience with Windows, and Linux/UNIX environments, including Active Directory

3 years of experience with Microsoft Azure, AWS, IBM cloud platforms

Desired Skills:

Linux

Microsoft Azure

AWS

IBM

PTO

Server DBA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Ability to Optimizing data warehouses, lakes and other storage

– Knowledge of information security best practices

– Ability to Implement data policies, procedures, standards

– Ability to design and implement database server architecture

