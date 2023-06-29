Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- 3 years of experience as a Server DBA or similar role
- 3 years of experience with Server Administration experience required
- 3 years of experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)
- 3 years of experience with backups, restores and recovery models
- Experience in High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options.
- Experience with Windows, and Linux/UNIX environments, including Active Directory
- 3 years of experience with Microsoft Azure, AWS, IBM cloud platforms
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Microsoft Azure
- AWS
- IBM
- PTO
- Server DBA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Ability to Optimizing data warehouses, lakes and other storage
– Knowledge of information security best practices
– Ability to Implement data policies, procedures, standards
– Ability to design and implement database server architecture