Developer (Hardware-Software) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a leading software solutions company with offices in Stellenbosch, currently seeks to hire a Developer (Hardware-Software) to join their agile team. This will be a 3 month fixed-term contract.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Tertiary education

At least 5 years’ experience in programming

Must be proficient in programming design patterns and OOP

Must be proficient in web applications and services such as Slack, Google Web Apps, Mediawiki and Trello

Technical Skills Required:

Be competent writing technical documentation

Be proficient in Embedded programming – linking software development with Server development (PHP – Docker environment)

Be proficient in Hardware development and Server level coding (middleware)

Be proficient in C, C# and C++

Have experience with webpage integration and wireless system operation (nodes, etc)

Be proficient in PCB assembly to create prototypes, solder, and program

PCB’s, and be able to compile the final assembly sheets, BOM and required diagrams.

Be able to read surface mount components

Be able to read through hole components

Be able to program Atmel microcontrollers

Possess experience using Arduino

Be confident in developing and maintaining complex business solutions.

Have experience in Implementing scalable software and hardware solutions.

Use and add abstract database structures and source code.

Have a good understanding of PHP and PHP based frameworks and can adapt to working on existing, custom frameworks.

Have a good understanding of Front-end frameworks like React, Nodejs, Bootstrap, etc.

Understand any of the following technologies:

PHP, TypeScript, Javascript, JAVA, MAVEN, NGINX, Propel, Composer, NPM/Yarn package managers, GIT, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, Redis and Command line knowledge

Have a good understanding of Database architecture like, Mysql, Cloud Sql, PostgreSQL

Have experience building web applications using micro-services working with rest API’s

Advantageous requirements:

Knowledge of the enterprise software domain Official

Experience in Banking IT, Fintech, Emerging Payments or Card Payment Technology

POS Terminal programming

Main duties will include, but are not limited to:

Assist the current development team with the increasing number of projects that range from low-level driver software to abstract web services

Evolve complex enterprise management systems and utilize the latest industry standard container management systems to help scale and automate the full lifecycle of hardware and software on a resilient infrastructure

Become a champion of the infrastructure and utilize emerging industry standards to scale client solutions

Upgrading of existing in-house software packages that assist with managing and reporting across all areas of the business

Help design and build tools that can assist with the monitoring, testing and maintenance of the latest software and its underlying infrastructure

Assist with the maintenance and upgrading of mature software platforms that power all our solutions

Help design new and capable systems that can replace some of the legacy solutions

Assist with typical software development where available development capacity is not sufficient

Assist with the automation of the evolving Unit Tests + Regression Tests + Frontend Tests (Selenium) that QA assists with

Assist with the development/utilization of systems that can keep workflows and shipping of new products on track, ensuring that they pass quality and unit tests

Desired Skills:

PHP

C

C++

OOP

PCB

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

