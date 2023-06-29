Developer (Hardware-Software)

Our client, a leading software solutions company with offices in Stellenbosch, currently seeks to hire a Developer (Hardware-Software) to join their agile team. This will be a 3 month fixed-term contract.

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary education
  • At least 5 years’ experience in programming
  • Must be proficient in programming design patterns and OOP
  • Must be proficient in web applications and services such as Slack, Google Web Apps, Mediawiki and Trello

Technical Skills Required:

  • Be competent writing technical documentation
  • Be proficient in Embedded programming – linking software development with Server development (PHP – Docker environment)
  • Be proficient in Hardware development and Server level coding (middleware)
  • Be proficient in C, C# and C++
  • Have experience with webpage integration and wireless system operation (nodes, etc)
  • Be proficient in PCB assembly to create prototypes, solder, and program
  • PCB’s, and be able to compile the final assembly sheets, BOM and required diagrams.
  • Be able to read surface mount components
  • Be able to read through hole components
  • Be able to program Atmel microcontrollers
  • Possess experience using Arduino
  • Be confident in developing and maintaining complex business solutions.
  • Have experience in Implementing scalable software and hardware solutions.
  • Use and add abstract database structures and source code.
  • Have a good understanding of PHP and PHP based frameworks and can adapt to working on existing, custom frameworks.
  • Have a good understanding of Front-end frameworks like React, Nodejs, Bootstrap, etc.
  • Understand any of the following technologies:
  • PHP, TypeScript, Javascript, JAVA, MAVEN, NGINX, Propel, Composer, NPM/Yarn package managers, GIT, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, Redis and Command line knowledge
  • Have a good understanding of Database architecture like, Mysql, Cloud Sql, PostgreSQL
  • Have experience building web applications using micro-services working with rest API’s

Advantageous requirements:

  • Knowledge of the enterprise software domain Official
  • Experience in Banking IT, Fintech, Emerging Payments or Card Payment Technology
  • POS Terminal programming

Main duties will include, but are not limited to:

  • Assist the current development team with the increasing number of projects that range from low-level driver software to abstract web services
  • Evolve complex enterprise management systems and utilize the latest industry standard container management systems to help scale and automate the full lifecycle of hardware and software on a resilient infrastructure
  • Become a champion of the infrastructure and utilize emerging industry standards to scale client solutions
  • Upgrading of existing in-house software packages that assist with managing and reporting across all areas of the business
  • Help design and build tools that can assist with the monitoring, testing and maintenance of the latest software and its underlying infrastructure
  • Assist with the maintenance and upgrading of mature software platforms that power all our solutions
  • Help design new and capable systems that can replace some of the legacy solutions
  • Assist with typical software development where available development capacity is not sufficient
  • Assist with the automation of the evolving Unit Tests + Regression Tests + Frontend Tests (Selenium) that QA assists with
  • Assist with the development/utilization of systems that can keep workflows and shipping of new products on track, ensuring that they pass quality and unit tests

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • C
  • C++
  • OOP
  • PCB
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

